Nach Feuer in Osttirol

Verband der Abfallwirtschaft schlägt Alarm: Brände werden immer mehr zum Alltag

Gabriele Jüly, Präsidentin des VOEB (Verband Österreichische Entsorgungsbetriebe), ist besorgt. Bis zu sechs Mal pro Tag brennt es in Abfallbetrieben bundesweit.
Catharina Oblasser

