Mutmaßlicher Islamist
Christkindlmarkt im Terror-Visier: Afghane muss in Salzburg vor Gericht
Ein Afghane steht unter Verdacht, im Winter einen Anschlag in Salzburg geplant zu haben. Ein mögliches Ziel: Der Christkindlmarkt.
© APA/Gindl
Von Wolfgang Sablatnig
