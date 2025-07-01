Mutmaßlicher Islamist

Christkindlmarkt im Terror-Visier: Afghane muss in Salzburg vor Gericht

Ein Afghane steht unter Verdacht, im Winter einen Anschlag in Salzburg geplant zu haben. Ein mögliches Ziel: Der Christkindlmarkt.
© APA/Gindl
Wolfgang Sablatnig

Von Wolfgang Sablatnig