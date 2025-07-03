- Überblick
Pooltrends 2025
Chillen im Wasser: Jetzt wollen alle Reifen mit Streifen
Voll im Trend Die angesagten Schwimmreifen tauchen auch inTiroler Pools auf. Sonia floatet auf einem Ring der Marke „Petites Pommes“.
© Privat
Von Nicole Strozzi
