- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Kraftwerksbau Kühtai
Durchbruch in Gries im Sulztal: „Alesja“ erreicht ihr erstes großes Etappenziel
Der 33-jährige Benjamin Scherl ist seit fünf Jahren mit dabei. Als Tiwag-Bauingenieur sorgt er für das Vorankommen der Tunnelbohrmaschine (TBM) Alesja.
© Parth
Von Thomas Parth
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten