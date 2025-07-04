Kraftwerksbau Kühtai

Durchbruch in Gries im Sulztal: „Alesja“ erreicht ihr erstes großes Etappenziel

Der 33-jährige Benjamin Scherl ist seit fünf Jahren mit dabei. Als Tiwag-Bauingenieur sorgt er für das Vorankommen der Tunnelbohrmaschine (TBM) Alesja.
© Parth
Thomas Parth

Von Thomas Parth