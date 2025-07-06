- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Unglaubliche Tour
Telfer stellt Weltrekord in Schweizer Alpen auf: „Ich bin gern schnell am Weg“
Die Verhältnisse passten perfekt: Philipp Brugger mit Nicolas Hojac unterwegs auf Eiger, Mönch und Jungfrau.
© John Thornton/Red Bull Content Pool
Von Irene Rapp
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten