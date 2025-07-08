- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
80 Jahre in die Zukunft
Klimawandel als Kunst: Naturpark Ötztal wagt mit KI den Blick in die Zukunft
Das Ötztal-Relief ist ab sofort im Naturparkhaus in Längenfeld zu sehen.
© Günther Wett
Von Alexander Paschinger
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten