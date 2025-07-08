Roller Derby in Innsbruck

Nach Spektakel auf Rollschuhen: „Wir haben die Derby-Welt nach Tirol geholt“

Die Roller-Derby-Welt zu Gast in Innsbruck – knapp 4000 Tickets wurden verkauft.
© Janick Rehfeld
Sabine Hochschwarzer-Dampf

Von Sabine Hochschwarzer-Dampf