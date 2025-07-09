- Überblick
Keine Kürzung im Budget
Wohlgemuth verspricht: „Beim leistbaren Wohnen wird nicht gespart“
Für SPÖ-Chef Philip Wohlgemuth darf „Wohnen kein Luxus sein. Wohnen ist ein Grundrecht.“
© Rita Falk
Von Peter Nindler
