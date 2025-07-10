- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Nach plötzlichem Tod
„Der Papa lebt für uns im Festival weiter“: Jetzt sind die Töchter von „Mr. Olala“ am Zug
Theresa (l.) und Elisa Mutschlechner sind mit dem Olala-Festival großgeworden. Nun sind sie selbst die Organisatorinnen.
© Oblasser
Von Catharina Oblasser
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten