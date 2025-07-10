- Überblick
Sechs Abschüsse offen
Nach acht Rissen im vorderen Ötztal: Jäger erlegten erneut Schadwolf
Im vorderen Ötztal wurde ein Wolf erlegt. Er soll acht Schafe gerissen haben.
© JORGE GUERRERO / AFP
