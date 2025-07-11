- Überblick
Reizwort Herdenschutz
Bauer trieb Schafe trotz Wölfen auf Alm: Rückkehrer spaltet das Land
Im Juli 2021 demonstrierten LandwirtInnen vor dem Landhaus und forderten den Abschuss der Wölfe.
© Jasmine Hrdina
Von Jasmine Hrdina
