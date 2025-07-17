- Überblick
Neuer Service in Schwaz
Rotkreuz-Wunschmobil erfüllt Herzenswünsche in der letzten Lebensphase
Noch einmal an den Lieblingssee fahren... Wünsche wie diesen erfüllt das Wunschmobil des Schwazer Roten Kreuz.
© Rotes Kreuz /Jakob Simharl
Von Angela Dähling
