Neuer Service in Schwaz

Rotkreuz-Wunschmobil erfüllt Herzenswünsche in der letzten Lebensphase

Noch einmal an den Lieblingssee fahren... Wünsche wie diesen erfüllt das Wunschmobil des Schwazer Roten Kreuz.
© Rotes Kreuz /Jakob Simharl
Angela Dähling

Von Angela Dähling