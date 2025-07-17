- Überblick
Entscheidung in Innsbruck
Finanzierungspaket für ESC beschlossen: Opposition kritisiert Ausschluss der Öffentlichkeit
Die Tiroler Landeshauptstadt setzt im Duell mit Wien auf das Motto „Together on Top“.
© APA
Von Michael Domanig
