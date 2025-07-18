- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Weibliche ÖVP-Antwort auf Kickl
Plakolm formuliert Bringschuld für Migranten: „Wir sind kein Schlaraffenland“
ÖVP-Ministerin Claudia Plakolm wirkt für ihren Kurs gegenüber Migranten,
© APA/Hochmuth
Von Michael Sprenger
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten