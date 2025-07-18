- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Bildungszentrum LLA-Imst
Warum das Land Tirol weitere 6,5 Millionen Euro in den Schul-Standort Imst investiert
Die ersten Fundamente für das neue Wirtschafts- und Versuchsgebäude sind bereits gelegt.
© Alexander Paschinger
Von Alexander Paschinger
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten