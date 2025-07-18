Auftritt beim Bridge Beat Festival

Songs wie Gedichte: So begeistert die Tiroler Rapperin „Spilif“ ihre Fans

Bettina Filips rapt als Spilif über Frauenfreundschaften und Selbstakzeptanz. Am Freitag tritt sie beim Bridge Beat Festival in Innsbruck auf.
© A.Springer
Julia Brader

Von Julia Brader