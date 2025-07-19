- Überblick
SPÖ macht Druck
Wohlgemuth mit Ansage: „Holen wir Kasse zurück nach Tirol“
Für SPÖ-Chef Philip Wohlgemuth soll die Reformpartnerschaft zwischen Bund und Land die Kasse „zurück in die Zukunft“ führen.
© Rita Falk
Von Peter Nindler
