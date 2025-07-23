Großer Schaden

Osttiroler Feuerwehr braucht nach Großbrand neue Ausrüstung: Hilfe in Aussicht

Bestandsaufnahme nach dem Brand Ende Juni: Teile der Feuerwehrausrüstung wurden beschädigt oder sind kaputt.
© BFV Lienz
Catharina Oblasser

Von Catharina Oblasser