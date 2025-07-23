- Überblick
Tirolerin im Interview
Grünberg spricht über ihr Schicksal: „Ich blickte nie ins dunkle Loch“
Seit einem Stabhochsprung-Trainingssturz vor zehn Jahren im Rollstuhl: die Tirolerin Kira Grünberg.
© ibox
Von Florian Madl
