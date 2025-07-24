- Überblick
Abschussverordnung erfüllt
Jäger erlegten Wolf in Osttirol: Tier wird nun in Innsbruck untersucht
In Tirol sind derzeit zehn Abschussverordnungen gegen sogenannte „Schadwölfe“ aufrecht. (Symbolfoto)
© Canva
