Auch Narkosemittel beigemischt
Ecstasy ist die Droge der Festivals: Warnung vor hochdosierten Pillen
Besonders auf Festivals, die im Sommer Hochsaison haben, werden gefährliche hoch dosierte Ecstasy-Tabletten angeboten.
© iStock
Von Brigitte Warenski
