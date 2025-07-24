- Überblick
Zu alt zum Fahren?
Verfahrene Situation: Was tun, wenn der Papa oder die Mama nicht mehr fit fürs Auto sind?
In Innsbruck kam es am Montag durch die Irrfahrt einer 86-Jährigen zu einer Reihe von Unfällen. Dabei starb eine Frau.
© Liebl Daniel
Von Matthias Reichle
