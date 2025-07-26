- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Friedl auf Heimatbesuch
Warum der Tiroler Kapitän beim SV Werder Bremen längst zum Inventar zählt
In Zell am Ziller ist Marco Friedl zeitweise auch auf dem Rad anzutreffen.
© imago/Schulze
Von Tobias Waidhofer
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten