Suchaktion nach 18-Jährigem

Alko-Lenker flüchtete nach Autounfall in Achenkirch, tauchte bei Bekanntem auf

Beim Eintreffen der Einsatzkräfte war vom Unfalllenker keine Spur. Der Betrunkene hat sich leicht verletzt aus dem Staub gemacht.
