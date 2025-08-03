Feuerwehr rückte aus

Brand in Grins: „Die Pizza ist schwarz, das Dachl auch“

Zu einem Brand kam es bei einem Pizzaofen in Grins.
© Uwe Anspach

Das Feuer war schnell gelöscht. Die Feuerwehr Grins musste gestern einen Pizzaofen löschen.

Für Sie im Bezirk Landeck unterwegs:

Monika Schramm

+4350403 2923

Matthias Reichle

+4350403 2159