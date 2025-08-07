- Überblick
Autobiografie im Herbst
Spaniens Ex-Skandalkönig Juan Carlos sorgt wieder für Unruhe
Spaniens Ex-König Juan Carlos I.
© APA/AFP
Im November soll seine Autobiografie erscheinen. Der 87-Jährige stellt sich auf den Tod im Exil ein.
