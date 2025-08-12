Alaba, Mbappe und Co. sind da

Fans feierten ihre Fußballstars am Flughafen: Real in Innsbruck gelandet

Kurz nach 12.00 Uhr landeten David Alaba (M.) und Co. am Flughafen in Innsbruck.
© Rita Falk
Sabine Hochschwarzer-DampfMichael Pipal

Von Sabine Hochschwarzer-Dampf, Michael Pipal