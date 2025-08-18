Nulldefizit bleibt Ziel

Landeshauptmann Mattle im TT-Sommerinterview: „Die fetten Jahre sind vorbei“

Landeshauptmann Anton Mattle (ÖVP).
© Rita Falk
Matthias KrapfMarco Witting

Von Matthias Krapf, Marco Witting

LH Anton Mattle (VP) über das Nulldefizit, seine Garantien bei der Kinderbetreuung und das beste Gespräch des Sommers.