- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Nulldefizit bleibt Ziel
Landeshauptmann Mattle im TT-Sommerinterview: „Die fetten Jahre sind vorbei“
Landeshauptmann Anton Mattle (ÖVP).
© Rita Falk
Von Matthias Krapf, Marco Witting
LH Anton Mattle (VP) über das Nulldefizit, seine Garantien bei der Kinderbetreuung und das beste Gespräch des Sommers.
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten