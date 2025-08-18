- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
200 Millionen bis 2027
Zwischen Sparkurs und Investitionen: Mattle kündigt „Tirol-Fonds“ für Gemeinden an
Mattle im TT-Sommerinterview.
© Rita Falk
Von Marco Witting
LH Anton Mattle (ÖVP) kündigt einen Investitionsfonds in Höhe von 200 Millionen Euro an, um den Kommunen zu helfen.
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten