Kommentar

Eine Frage des Respekts

Wolfgang Sablatnig

Kommentarvon Wolfgang Sablatnig

Integrationsministerin Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP) spricht wichtige Punkte an. Niemand widerspricht ihr, wenn sie die deutsche Sprache und hiesige Gepflogenheiten einfordert. Der Wert anderer Kulturen ist bei ihr aber kein Thema.