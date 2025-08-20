- Überblick
Kommentar
Eine Frage des Respekts
Kommentarvon Wolfgang Sablatnig
Integrationsministerin Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP) spricht wichtige Punkte an. Niemand widerspricht ihr, wenn sie die deutsche Sprache und hiesige Gepflogenheiten einfordert. Der Wert anderer Kulturen ist bei ihr aber kein Thema.
