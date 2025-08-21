Wegen „Bärenmassaker“

Protestfahrt mit totem Pony: Das wollte der Pfundser Bauer wirklich

Martin Köhle protestierte in Innsbruck.
© Axel Springer
Matthias Reichle

Von Matthias Reichle

Am Dienstag sorgte der Pfundser Bauer Martin Köhle mit seiner Protestfahrt für einigen Wirbel. Er hatte sein Pony dabei, das von einem Bären gerissen worden war.

Für Sie im Bezirk Innsbruck unterwegs:

Renate Perktold

Renate Perktold

+4350403 3302

Verena Langegger

Verena Langegger

+4350403 2162

Michael Domanig

Michael Domanig

+4350403 2561

Für Sie im Bezirk Landeck unterwegs:

Monika Schramm

Monika Schramm

+4350403 2923

Matthias Reichle

Matthias Reichle

+4350403 2159