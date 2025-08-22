Blick ins Fotoalbum

Karahasanoglu führt beim SV Stans auch abseits des Rasens Regie

Seit 26 Jahren jagt Hami Karahasanoglu dem Fußball nach, 21 Jahre lang trägt er das Trikot des SV Stans.
© Karahasanoglu
Michael Pipal

