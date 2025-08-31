- Überblick
Kommentar
Erregung als Business
Kommentarvon Matthias Krapf
Egal ob U-Ausschüsse oder parlamentarische Anfragenflut – die FPÖ pflegt ihre Narrative konsequent. Um Aufklärung geht es nur am Rande.
