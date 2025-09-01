- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Formel-1-Heckflügel
Wer will neben der Übermacht Max Verstappen Platz nehmen?
Der dritte Platz von Zandvoort war das nächste Bewerbungsschreiben von Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls). Doch bei Red Bull scheiterten schon andere Rohdiamanten.
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten