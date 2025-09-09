Mit Rezept

Expertin über Jausenboxen: „Kinder essen das beinhart nicht“

Die Jause „muss appetitlich sein.“
© iStockphoto
Andrea Wieser

Köchin Parvin Razavi weiß, was bei Jausenboxen oft falsch läuft. Zehn ehrliche Tipps, wie es besser und auch möglichst unkompliziert geht.