- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Mit Rezept
Expertin über Jausenboxen: „Kinder essen das beinhart nicht“
Die Jause „muss appetitlich sein.“
© iStockphoto
Von Andrea Wieser
Köchin Parvin Razavi weiß, was bei Jausenboxen oft falsch läuft. Zehn ehrliche Tipps, wie es besser und auch möglichst unkompliziert geht.
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten