- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Fast täglich neue Entwicklungen
Warum dem Song Contest in Wien ein Schwund an Teilnehmern droht
Auch im Vorfeld des Song Contest 2025 vergangenen Mai in Basel kam es zu Protesten gegen die Teilnahme Israels.
© imago/Manuel Stefan
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten