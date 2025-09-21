- Überblick
Gut zu wissen
Das sind die wichtigsten Trailrunning-Tipps für Anfänger
Je nach Gelände muss das Profil der Schuhsohle gewählt werden.
© Pitz Alpine Glacier Trail
Von Hannah Purner
Laufexperte Manni Brandstätter von Sport Spezial in Innsbruck erklärt, was man für den Einstieg alles benötigt.
