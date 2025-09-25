Zwischen Klischee und Realität

Ausstellung am Bergisel wirft einen kritischen Blick auf die Tiroler Blasmusik

Die Vielfalt der Blasmusik – vom kunstvoll gefertigten Instrument bis zum Fanartikel der speziellen Art.
© Maria Kirchner, Martin Vandory
Markus Schramek

Von Markus Schramek

Für Sie im Bezirk Innsbruck unterwegs:

Renate Perktold

Renate Perktold

+4350403 3302

Verena Langegger

Verena Langegger

+4350403 2162

Michael Domanig

Michael Domanig

+4350403 2561