Feuer in Halle ausgebrochen

Brand bei Entsorgungsfirma in Inzing: Zahlreiche Feuerwehren im Einsatz

Die Halle war stark verraucht.
© Daniel Liebl

Für Sie im Bezirk Innsbruck unterwegs:

Renate Perktold

Renate Perktold

+4350403 3302

Verena Langegger

Verena Langegger

+4350403 2162

Michael Domanig

Michael Domanig

+4350403 2561