TT-Tourentipp

Zum Start ein Schnapserl: Wanderung zur Maxhütte in Ginzling

Die Gunggl präsentiert sich wildromantisch.
© Irene Rapp
Irene Rapp

Von Irene Rapp

Viele alpine Einkehrmöglichkeiten haben schon geschlossen, nicht so die Maxhütte in Ginzling. Eine kurze und sehr idyllische Wanderung.

