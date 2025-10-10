Ermittlungen laufen

Balkon eines Hauses in Kufstein brannte: Feuerwehr rückte mit Atemschutztrupp an

Zu dem Brand kam es im Stadtteil Sparchen.
© ZOOM.TIROL

Für Sie im Bezirk Kufstein unterwegs:

Theresa Aigner

Theresa Aigner

+4350403 2117

Michael Mader

Michael Mader

+4350403 3050

Wolfgang Otter

Wolfgang Otter

+4350403 3051