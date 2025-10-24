- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Abschied von der Musik
Diese bekannte Popsängerin will erst mal nicht mehr auf der Bühne stehen
Erst im vergangenen Jahr hatte die Sängerin ihr 7. Studioalbum veröffentlicht.
© IMAGO/Stefan M. Prager
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten