Neues Programm kommt

Was Kabarettist Markus Koschuh als Nächstes plant: Lästermaul mit Helferinstinkt

Viel Freund, viel Feind, jedenfalls viel Ehr’: Markus Koschuh.
© Rita Falk
Markus Schramek

Von Markus Schramek

Der Tiroler Kabarettist Markus Koschuh schlägt sich seit 15 Jahren erfolgreich durchs Bühnenleben.

Für Sie im Bezirk Innsbruck unterwegs:

Renate Perktold

Renate Perktold

+4350403 3302

Verena Langegger

Verena Langegger

+4350403 2162

Michael Domanig

Michael Domanig

+4350403 2561