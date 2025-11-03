Preise in drei Kategorien

Welche Tiroler JazzmusikerInnen heuer ausgezeichnet werden

Jazzsängerin Valerie Costa und Saxofonist Florian Bramböck.
© Dino Bossnini, Florian Bramböck
Markus Schramek

Von Markus Schramek

Für Sie im Bezirk Innsbruck unterwegs:

Renate Perktold

Renate Perktold

+4350403 3302

Verena Langegger

Verena Langegger

+4350403 2162

Michael Domanig

Michael Domanig

+4350403 2561