Politik fordert Aufklärung
Rodel-Weltcup in Igls offiziell abgesagt, Grünes Licht für Bob und Skeleton
Alle Rettungsversuche in Igls schlugen fehl.
© Rita Falk
Von Michael Pipal, Max Ischia
