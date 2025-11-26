- Überblick
Kommentar
Dieser Weg bleibt steinig und schwer
Kommentarvon Tobias Waidhofer
Das U17-Nationalteam hat die Fußball-Euphorie im Land nach dem Einzug ins WM-Finale noch einmal auf eine neue Stufe gehoben. Zu hohe Erwartungen sind aber fehl am Platz.
