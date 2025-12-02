Von Auto erfasst

Radfahrerin nach Verkehrsunfall in Schwaz in den Schockraum gebracht

Nach dem Unfall wurde die Radfahrerin ins Schwazer Krankenhaus gebracht. Der Verletzungsgrad ist noch unklar.
© Axel Springer

Für Sie im Bezirk Schwaz unterwegs:

Angela Dähling

Angela Dähling

+4350403 3062

Verena Langegger

Verena Langegger

+4350403 2162