- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Kommentar
Politische Fronten bis zur Wahl geklärt
Kommentarvon Peter Nindler
Das Nulldefizit der schwarz-roten Landesregierung ist ein mutiges und politisch wichtiges Signal. Dass die Opposition schwere Geschütze auffährt, ist logisch. Denn 2027 wird gewählt.
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten