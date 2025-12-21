- Überblick
Kilometerlanger Stau
Unfall auf Brennerautobahn: Totalsperre Richtung Italien sorgte für Stau
Der Stau reichte von Gries bis nach Steinach zurück.
© Webcam/Asfinag
