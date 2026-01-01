- Überblick
Auto-Neuheiten 2026 (22)
Comeback des Prelude: Hondas Klassiker kommt als Sportcoupé der Neuzeit zurück
Von Reinhard Fellner
Mit dem Prelude war Honda lange Fixstern am Coupé-Himmel. Lange musste man nun nach ihm Ausschau halten. Heuer kommt die sechste Generation mit neu interpretiert zurück.
