Auto-Neuheiten 2026 (22)

Comeback des Prelude: Hondas Klassiker kommt als Sportcoupé der Neuzeit zurück

Reinhard Fellner

Von Reinhard Fellner

Mit dem Prelude war Honda lange Fixstern am Coupé-Himmel. Lange musste man nun nach ihm Ausschau halten. Heuer kommt die sechste Generation mit neu interpretiert zurück.